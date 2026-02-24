Tate has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Tate picked up the knee injury during Saturday's matchup against the Knicks, and he's now looking at a multi-week absence. Coach Ime Udoka noted that the typical timeline for a return from this type of injury is 4-to-6 weeks, but the team will re-assess in two weeks. Josh Okogie and Dorian Finney-Smith will presumably be asked to pick up the slack while Tate is sidelined.