Tate is out for Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Warriors due to a right ankle impingement.
Head coach Ime Udoka labeled Tate week-to-week at the close of the regular season, and the veteran forward will remain sidelined Wednesday. His next chance to return to the floor comes Saturday for Game 3 back in Golden State. The Rockets should rely more on Jabari Smith and Tari Eason in the frontcourt until Tate is cleared to suit up again.
More News
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Won't play Game 1 vs. GSW•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Week-to-week with ankle injury•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Out for season finale•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Sees 22 minutes off bench•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Role evaporates Tuesday•