Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Out for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Tate (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Tate sustained a right knee sprain during Saturday's game against the Knicks, which will hold him out of Monday's contest. Josh Okogie and Dorian Finney-Smith could pick up extra minutes with Tate out.