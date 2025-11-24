Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Out for personal reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tate (personal reasons) won't play in Monday's game against the Suns.
Tate has been unable to crack Houston's rotation and was recently sent down for a stint in the G League.
More News
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Assigned to G League•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Healthy again, but outside rotation•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Available to play Friday•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Questionable for Friday•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Ruled out for Opening Night•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Goes through contact work•