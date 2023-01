Tate is out Thursday against the Cavaliers due to right ankle injury management.

Tate has been stuffing the stat sheet since returning from his ankle injury early this month, with the wing averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 20.1 minutes per game. With both Tate and Eric Gordon (knee) out Thursday, more minutes should be available for Garrison Mathews, Tari Eason and Josh Christopher.