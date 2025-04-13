Tate (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
The Rockets have locked up the second seed in the Western Conference, but they'll feature all their regular starters in the final game of the season. However, Tate won't be able to suit up as he recovers from right ankle soreness. His absence won't affect many fantasy decisions, though. He's averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season.
