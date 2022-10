Tate (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Clippers.

Tate emerged from Sunday's loss to the Suns with a sprained right ankle that will keep him sidelined as Houston finishes out a back-to-back set. Tate saw 30 minutes of action Sunday -- Eric Gordon was resting -- and finished with nine points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Consider the Ohio State product day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's rematch against the Clippers in Houston.