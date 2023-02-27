Tate (rest) will not suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets.
The Rockets will be holding Tate out of the first leg of this back-to-back set, but he should return to the floor for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies. Expect more burn for Josh Christopher and Tari Eason with Tate watching from the sidelines Tuesday night.
