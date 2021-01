Tate has appeared in each of the Rockets' last four games, averaging 25.8 minutes per contest.

The 25-year-old rookie looked good in training camp and has been rewarded with some early-season minutes, though his role could shrink as the Rockets get some regulars back from COVID-19 protocol. In his most recent game Saturday, Tate posted five points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist in a win over the Kings.