Tate scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's loss to the Clippers.

It's the third time in the last four games Tate has hit for at least 18 points. The undrafted rookie and overseas veteran continues to impress, and over the last 15 games the 25-year-old is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.1 steals.