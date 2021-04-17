Tate scored 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's loss to the Nuggets.

It's his first game with 20 or points since March 29, as Tate continues to flash his upside in his first NBA season while also struggling with consistency. Through nine games in April, the 25-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 threes, and his role should be secure with the Rockets in full rebuild mode.