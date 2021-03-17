Tate totaled 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to the Hawks.

Tate stepped up for the Rockets but it was not enough as they fell to yet another loss. With only eight available players, the team was forced to run their guys out there for an extraordinary amount of time, with four of the five starters logging at least 35 minutes. Given their lack of firepower, Tate should be able to flirt with 12-team value on most nights, although Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon Martin Jr. are still the preferred targets.