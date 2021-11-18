Tate finished with 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 101-89 loss to Oklahoma City.

Tate was one of only a couple of bright spots for the Rockets as they fell to their 13th loss of the season. Although his production has been a bit up and down, Tate is generally one of the more consistent producers, thanks to his ability to contribute in multiple categories. He doesn't have the upside of a number of his teammates but his floor is high enough that he should be rostered in all 12-team leagues.