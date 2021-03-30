Tate finished with 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 120-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Tate's numbers in the peripheral categories were slightly below his normal standards, but his efficient scoring was certainly a welcome sight. The rookie has stepped up his contributions on the offensive end over the past two weeks, with all three of his 20-plus-point outings on the season coming during that time. Tate will become more of a fourth or fifth option on offense once Christian Wood (illness) is back in action, but his strong form of late probably makes him worth holding in 12-team leagues for the time being.