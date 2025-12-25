Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Questionable for Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tate is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a left wrist contusion.
Tate may have picked up the injury during the Rockets' loss to the Clippers on Tuesday, when he played 14 minutes and finished with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block. His playing time has fluctuated over the course of the season, but if he was not cleared to play Christmas Day, then Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason would be in line for more rotational minutes off the bench.
