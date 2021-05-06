Tate (COVID-19 protocols) has apparently cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols after one day but is still questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to a left knee bruise.

It seemed like Tate might be out for the remainder of the season, but he was cleared from protocols very quickly. The Rockets have a 13-player injury report for Friday, so if Tate is cleared to play, he could see heavy minutes.