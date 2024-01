Tate (left wrist sprain) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Tate and Jabari Smith Jr. (left ankle) are late additions to Wednesday's injury report, and if they're both forced to the sidelines, that would open up some additional opportunities for guys like Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday and Jock Landale. Stay tuned.