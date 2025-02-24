Tate (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks,
After sitting out Saturday's game against the Jazz, Tate continues to deal with back spasms that leave his status in limbo for Tuesday. If the veteran forward needs to miss another contest, Jeff Green should act as the direct beneficiary of Tate's absence from a fantasy perspective after the former scored a season-high 16 points in 22 minutes Saturday.
