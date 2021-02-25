Tate finished with just eight points (3-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-96 loss to Cleveland.

Tate, along with basically the entire roster, struggled to get anything going on Wednesday. He had been rolling prior to this game and is a top-70 player over the past two weeks. The Rockets appear as though they are going to give him every opportunity to perform and while there are sure to be a few bumps in the road, his role alone warrants a roster spot in 12-team leagues.