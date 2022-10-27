Tate totaled seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Jazz.

Tate was efficient with limited playing time in his first action of the 2022-23 season, shooting well from the field while contributing in other categories. He'd been battling a right ankle injury since the preseason, and even though Tate received the green light to play Wednesday, he could be on a minutes restriction in the early going to ensure he doesn't aggravate the injury.