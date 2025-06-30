Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Re-ups with Rockets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tate (ankle) agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Tate and the Rockets were expected to work out a deal to keep the 29-year-old forward in Houston, and the details of the contract are now known. Tate appeared in 52 games with Houston last season, averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds across 11.3 minutes. Expect Tate to battle for a rotation spot off the bench in 2025-26.
