Tate will start Wednesday's game against the Suns, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 25-year-old came off the bench Monday against the Bulls but will rejoin the starting five for the third time in the past four games. Tate averaged 10.0 points, 7.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 29.5 minutes in his two previous starts.