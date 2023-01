Tate has been suspended one game for leaving Houston's bench and stepping onto the court during an altercation in Friday's loss to Sacramento, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jalen Green was also suspended for one game, while multiple other players from both teams received fines. With Tate and Green sidelined, TyTy Washington, Daishen Nix, Garrison Mathews, Josh Christopher and Tari Eason are all candidates for increased roles.