Tate added 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 119-94 loss to the Hornets.
Tate finished tied for second with Danuel House -- among starters -- with 13 points scored. In his 11 consecutive starts, Tate is averaging 9.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 26.9 minutes per game.
