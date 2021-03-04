Tate will start Wednesday's game against the Nets, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
The 25-year-old came off the bench the past two games but will return to the lineup Wednesday. Tate is averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.7 minutes as a starter this season.
