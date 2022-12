Tate (ankle) went through a workout Monday but doesn't yet have a timetable to return, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Tate was cleared to run on the court last week and continues to participate in some work, but the Rockets don't yet know when he'll be able to make his return. It seems safe to rule him out for Tuesday's game against Phoenix, and it seems like he'll still need to ramp up his workload before he's in the mix to return to game action.