Tate (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Tate is the only notable name the Rockets have ruled out for Friday's showdown with the Lakers. However, Tate's absence won't make much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, as he's averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Sees 22 minutes off bench•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Role evaporates Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Good to go against Milwaukee•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Questionable with back spasms•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Working through back spasms•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Makes positive impact off bench•