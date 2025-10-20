Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Ruled out for Opening Night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tate (ankle) is out for Tuesday's season opener against the Thunder.
The Rockets were hopeful that Tate would be able to play for the season opener, but he'll need to miss at least one game. His next chance to return is Friday against Detroit. Tari Eason is set to see plenty of minutes off the bench Tuesday.
