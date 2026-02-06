default-cbs-image
Tate (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Tate will miss a second consecutive contest due to a left wrist contusion, and his next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers. The 30-year-old forward's absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the Houston rotation, though Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie could soak up a few extra minutes.

