Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Ruled out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tate (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Tate will miss a second consecutive contest due to a left wrist contusion, and his next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers. The 30-year-old forward's absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the Houston rotation, though Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie could soak up a few extra minutes.
