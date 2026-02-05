Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Ruled out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tate won't play Thursday against the Hornets due to a left wrist contusion.
Tate has been an inconsistent part of the Rockets' rotation this season, so his absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy leagues. Tate's next chance to play will come Saturday in Oklahoma City.
