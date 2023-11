Tate won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets due to left knee soreness.

Tate will miss his first game of the season on the second leg of Houston's back-to-back Wednesday due to left knee soreness. With Tari Eason (leg) questionable, Reggie Bullock and Jeff Green could be in store for extended minutes. Tate's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Lakers.