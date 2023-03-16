Tate closed with 13 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 win over the Lakers.

Tate made the most of his opportunities Wednesday, knocking down six of seven shot attempts and his only free-throw try. Though he played his fewest minutes March 1, the forward managed to score in double figures for the ninth time in his past 10 games. Over that stretch, Tate is averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the charity stripe.