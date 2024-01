Tate closed with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the Heat.

With Tari Eason (lower leg) and Dillon Brooks (oblique) sidelined, Tate has drawn seven straight starts. During that stretch, he's averaged just 6.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes per game. Despite his elevated role, Tate doesn't have much fantasy upside at this point.