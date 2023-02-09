Tate amassed 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 130-128 loss to the Kings.

Tate knocked down just three of eight shot attempts for seven points in the first half, adding six boards and one assist. The small forward started to find his stroke in the second half, however, going 4-of-6 from the field for another nine points to finish with a season-high 16 points on the night. Tate played 25 minutes in the contest, his second-highest minutes total of the season and shot above 50 percent from the field for the second game in a row.