Tate closed with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 win over the Grizzlies.

Tate is averaging 19.6 minutes per game but hasn't produced consistently enough to be relevant in fantasy. His nine rebounds were a season high, and he was a solid source of steals earlier in the campaign, but there's just not enough consistent all-around production to warrant any attention in standard leagues.