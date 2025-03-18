Tate registered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Monday's 144-137 overtime win over the 76ers.

Tate has eclipsed 20 minutes in back-to-back games for Houston, taking advantage of some extra minutes due to Amen Thompson (ankle) being out. In those two games, Tate has averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers. He's trending up as a streaming option in very deep leagues.