Tate finished with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 19 minutes during Thursday's 131-114 loss to the Jazz.

Tate was back in action Thursday, his first game since late October. Despite the minute restriction, Tate was able to contribute on both ends of the floor. While he features to be an every-night part of the rotation, his role is unlikely to warrant must-roster status. Managers will have to wait for a few games before determining exactly what his playing time might look like.