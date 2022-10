Tate (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tate has been sidelined since the preseason due to right ankle soreness, but it appears he's finally ready to make his season debut in Utah on Wednesday. In 78 appearances last season, Tate started all but one game and averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26.4 minutes per contest.