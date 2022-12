Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Tate (ankle) is getting closer to returning and is now days away instead of weeks, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Tate is still out Friday with an ankle injury that has kept him on the sidelines since Oct. 30. However, the third-year forward participated in 3-on-3 drills after practice Thursday. The earliest Tate can return is Monday's matchup with Chicago.