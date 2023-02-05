Tate (rest) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Kings.
Tate rested for Saturday's game against the Thunder but will be back in action following his one-game absence. Over his last three outings, he's averaged 6.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Out as expected•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: In Friday, doubtful for Saturday•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Off injury report•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Out for rest Thursday•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Receives one-game suspension•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Serviceable effort in return•