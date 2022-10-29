Tate fouled out of Friday's 125-111 loss to the Trail Blazers after recording nine points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 18 minutes.

Tate moved back to the bench Friday, ceding his starting spot to the returning Alperen Sengun. While he was able to put up moderately valuable production, it remains to be seen just how much he plays on a nightly basis moving forward. The Rockets have plenty of depth on the wings and so his minutes could fluctuate from one game to the next, making him a tough player to trust.