Coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday that isn't unlikely Tate (ankle) will play again in 2023-24, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Tate has already been ruled out for the third straight game Tuesday due to a right ankle sprain and is now being shut down for the rest of the season, with Houston eliminated from playoff contention. The 28-year-old forward will likely end the 2023-24 campaign averaging 4.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.9 minutes across 65 appearances.