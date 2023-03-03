Tate won't play in Saturday's game versus the Spurs due to right ankle injury maintenance.
Tate is likely sitting out Saturday due to it being the first leg of a back-to-back. Josh Christopher and Kevin Porter are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Tate should be available for Sunday's rematch with San Antonio.
