Tate dropped 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 40 minutes in the Rockets' 131-119 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Tate led the way in playing time for the shorthanded Rockets, with the 40 minutes also representing a new career high. The rookie's ability to play nearly every position on the court makes him a fit in both normal and small-ball lineups, and his minutes should continue to get pushed up while the Rockets wait for the likes of Victor Oladipo (foot), Christian Wood (ankle), P.J. Tucker (quadriceps) and Eric Gordon (groin) to overcome injuries. Over his last five games, Tate is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 61.2 percent from the field.