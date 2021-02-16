Tate dropped 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 40 minutes in the Rockets' 131-119 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Tate was the only Rockets player to put up four or more rebounds and assists during Monday's loss. His 40 minutes led the team and was the most playing time the rookie has seen in a game this season. Over his last five games, Tate is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 61.2 percent from the field.