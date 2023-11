Tate notched three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three steals across 20 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 victory over Denver.

Tate has notched at least three steals in back-to-back games and multiple swipes five times this season. He's currently averaging a career-high 1.6 steals per game, but the rest of his production has taken a dramatic drip.