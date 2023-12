Tate will start Friday's game against the 76ers, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

The Rockets will be without both Dillon Brooks (oblique) and Jabari Smith (ankle) Friday, and it sounds like they could miss additional time. Tate has only one start to his name this season, and in that game he put up seven points with two rebounds, one assist and one three-pointer in 24 minutes.