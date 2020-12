Tate will start during Friday's preseason opener against the Bulls, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 6-foot-4 Ohio State product hasn't appeared in a regular season game, but he'll be getting a start Friday with PJ Tucker (undisclosed) sidelined. Tate played in Australia last year, where he averaged 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.5 minutes.