Tate will start Thursday's game against the Spurs, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Tate will get the nod over David Nwaba, who coach Stephen Silas apparently feels is better suited for a bench role in this matchup where John Wall (knee) and Eric Gordon (lower leg) are unavailable, not to mention James Harden now being on the Nets. Tate has seen at least 24 minutes in five contests this season, averaging 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in those matchups.