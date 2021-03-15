Tate registered nine points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four steals and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's blowout loss to the Celtics.

The 25-year-old had a defensive game to remember, stealing a career-high four passes while adding a block. Tate didn't shoot much in this game due to the return of Victor Oladipo (rest), but he was still efficient. Tate's averaging 27.5 minutes per game this season, and he should continue seeing heavy minutes with the Rockets decimated by injuries.